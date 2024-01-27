Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 15.55 and last traded at 15.55. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.85.

Sumco Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.60 and a 200-day moving average of 13.83.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

