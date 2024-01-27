Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -96.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

INN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,868. The firm has a market cap of $727.23 million, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,762,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 867,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

