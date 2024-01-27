Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $16.75. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 7,611 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $121.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

