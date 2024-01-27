Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,355,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,979,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

