Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 2.9 %

NOVA opened at $10.24 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.