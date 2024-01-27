Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. 473,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.