SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SPWR stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.78. SunPower has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 168,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

