SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.81. 9,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 50,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SurgePays stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SurgePays were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

