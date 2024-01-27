Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $45.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,520,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

SGRY opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

