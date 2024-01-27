Susquehanna Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $540.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $550.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.31.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.09 and a 200-day moving average of $444.15. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

