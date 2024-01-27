Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Sells $180,394.02 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $673,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

