Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

