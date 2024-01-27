T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 194,910 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70.

On Friday, January 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $162.16. 8,882,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

