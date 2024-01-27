Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

