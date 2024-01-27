Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.9 %

TPR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,756,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,823. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.