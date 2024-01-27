TD Cowen Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $136.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.50.

GATX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.68. 98,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GATX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

