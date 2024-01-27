TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock valued at $231,857,002. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.6 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

