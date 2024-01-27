Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 14,294 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.