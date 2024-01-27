Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 241 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Shares of RBC opened at $271.85 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.28.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

