Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 535 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plexus were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.