Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 722 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,377. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

