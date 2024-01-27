Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,187 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth $20,515,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after buying an additional 356,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 280,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

