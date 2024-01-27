Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.22% of Berry worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry by 302.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 538,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Berry by 113.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,009,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 535,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.88. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

