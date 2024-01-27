Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 155 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $294.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average of $258.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $296.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

