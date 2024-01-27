Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,676 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IAC were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in IAC by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in IAC by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

IAC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.