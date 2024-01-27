Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 469 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

