Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 535 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

