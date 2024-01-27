Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 598 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ball were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ball by 849.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL opened at $57.24 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

