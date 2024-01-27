Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 598 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ball were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.