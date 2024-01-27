Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,480 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOR opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

