Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diodes were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

