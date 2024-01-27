Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.