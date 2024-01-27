Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PKFree Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

