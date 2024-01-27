Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Free Report

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

