Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.89 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

