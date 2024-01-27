Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 607.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,498. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.6 %

ITCI stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

