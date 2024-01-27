Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.22 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,649 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

