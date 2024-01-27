Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.23 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $182.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

