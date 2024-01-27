Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Andersons were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

