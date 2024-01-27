Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

