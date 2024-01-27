Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

HIW opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

