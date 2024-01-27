Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.26 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.93. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

