Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graham were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Down 0.9 %

Graham stock opened at $739.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $748.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham Increases Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 19.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.