Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.34 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 182,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 297,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

