Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $189.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $199.15.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

