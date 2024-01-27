Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.36 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

