Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock worth $1,165,859 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

