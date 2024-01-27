Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.41 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

