Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

