Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,102,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 191,528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 222,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,408,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

